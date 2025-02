A judge in Washington state has issued a temporary restraining order over President Trump's executive order that withholds federal funding to health care providers who prescribe youth puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or who perform surgeries for gender dysphoria.

Judge Lauren King, in the Western Washington District Court, issued the order on Friday.

It comes after a federal judge in Maryland issued a similar temporary retraining order this week.