Donald Trump
Published

Judge sets Donald Trump trial date in classified documents probe

President Trump's trial date for the classified documents case was set for May 20, 2024

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump will go on trial for 37 federal felony counts on May 20, 2024, a federal judge said Friday. 

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon announced the finalized trial date after the Republican presidential candidate's legal team asked the court to delay the proceedings until after the 2024 election. Prosecutors had asked for a trial as soon as December. 

Cannon's compromise date would put Trump's trial nearly at the end of the GOP presidential primary calendar, by which time it will likely be clear who has won the primary — but not before that candidate is officially nominated at the Republican National Convention. 

TRUMP SAYS HE IS DOJ JAN. 6 GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION TARGET

Donald Trump delivers a speech at a Turning Point USA conference

Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point Action Conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

If the date holds, it would follow close on the heels of a separate New York trial for Trump on dozens of state charges of falsifying business records. 

Trump could yet face additional trials in the coming year. He revealed this week that he had received a letter informing him that he was a target of a separate Justice Department investigation into efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election, and prosecutors in Georgia plan to announce charging decisions within weeks in an investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to subvert the vote there.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

