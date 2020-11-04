Jonathan Turley: Negative media coverage will be responsible if Trump prevails over Biden

If President Trump wins the 2020 presidential election, the media’s “unrelenting negative coverage” of the commander in chief will be to blame, constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley said on Wednesday.

“Months ago, I wrote that if Donald Trump prevails in this election, the people most responsible would be the media,” Turley told “Fox & Friends.”

“We had this just unrelenting level of negative coverage from the media. I think the rebuttal was that a lot of voters were turned off by it. They certainly turned off the news,” Turley said.

NO CLEAR WINNER IN PRESIDENTIAL RACE AS VOTE COUNTING CONTINUES, ELECTION HANGS IN BALANCE

Americans woke up Wednesday morning not sure who their next president will be, as slow returns in key swing states delayed results and made it impossible to call the race for either President Trump or Joe Biden.

With the outcome still up in the air, both candidates claimed they had a path to victory -- with Biden urging patience and Trump essentially declaring victory in comments made after 2 a.m. ET.

"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden said in an early morning speech in Delaware.

Trump hinted the White House would push the Supreme Court to rule over disputed ballots.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turley said that "the worst-case scenario" in the electoral process is happening, calling the current situation in Pennsylvania a "mess." Turley explained that there are various "issues" in the electoral process, especially in Pennsylvania, that would warrant a legal challenge.

"In past presidential elections, we waited for the wave of litigation that came at the end of Election Day or more often the next day. In this election, we started in the red zone, I mean we'd already been to the Supreme Court. We've seen challenges in all of these swing states. Many of the cases were placeholders, many of them were challenging practices in case the state turned out to be one of those nail-biters. Well, that is happening. Our worst-case scenario is happening where we're looking at states that, quite frankly, are a mess," he said.

Turley said the legal battle, especially in Pennsylvania, could get "quite intense" in the coming days because a "blowout" win for either candidate has not materialized.

Fox News' Bianca Lumpkin and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.