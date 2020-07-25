John Lewis' celebration of life begins in Alabama: Six day journey to start in Troy and Selma

The body of Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights leader and Georgia politician, will begin its six-day journey in a celebration of life Saturday, with its first stops in Troy and Selma Alabama.

Lewis, 80, died on July 17 after a six-month battle with cancer.

Lewis' body, which will be accompanied by a military honor guard on each of its stops, is expected to journey to Troy University for "A Service Celebrating 'The Boy from Troy'" on Saturday.

The event, with speeches from two of his 10 siblings-- his brother, Henry "Grant" Lewis, and sister, Rosa Mae Tyner-- and a rendition of "Hero," from Sheila Jackson, will pay homage to Lewis' history in the city that set off his activism alongside Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1958.

It was over 60 years ago that Dr. King met with the then 18-year-old "boy from Troy" who had hopes of attending an all-white university.

The school -- Troy University -- is the campus to host the first of several proceedings for Lewis beginning Saturday.

Lewis grew up in Pike County, Ala., and was an aspiring minister.

The son of sharecroppers, he worked alongside his siblings on his family's land, tending the fields and animals. The young Lewis would preach to the chickens to practice his craft.

Other planned events to commemorate the historic icon include a procession to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Sunday-- the site of a bloody face-off between police and protesters in 1965, where Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten with clubs by state troopers-- before Lewis lies in repose at the Alabama Capitol. He will be flown to Washington, D.C. on Monday to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, with a public viewing.

Lewis will then be flown to Atlanta, where he will lie in state at the Georgia Capitol Wednesday, before his final internment on Thursday.

