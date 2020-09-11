Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
John Kasich says Biden's ability to 'pull us together' outweighs concerns over abortion

'We continue down this path, I don’t know how we come back,' Kasich said of Trump winning reelection

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said his disagreements with a potential Biden-Harris administration over abortion was “dwarfed” by the fact that Joe Biden could “pull us together” as a country.

“I do believe four more years of this division is wrecking the very soul of our country, and we continue down this path, I don’t know how we come back,” Kasich said of the Trump administration on ABC's "The View."

'LIFELONG REPUBLICAN' JOHN KASICH URGES FELLOW REPUBLICANS TO ABANDON TRUMP 

View conservative co-host Meghan McCain asked the Ohio Republican how he would “push back” against a voter like her who’s concerned about issues, such as abortion, in a Biden-Harris administration.

"I disagree with Joe Biden in a number of areas. I don’t agree with him in capital gains taxes," Kasich said. "But the issues here are dwarfed, in my opinion, by the fact that he’s a person that can pull us together."

Kasich headlined at the Democratic Convention in August. At the time, he said he was proud to be a lifelong Republican, but “that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country.”

Before the convention, a number of anti-abortion Democrats lobbied the party to change its platform on abortion. They argued  "extreme" deviation on the issue that could effectively surrender certain states to Republicans in November.

ANTI-ABORTION DEMS REQUEST PLATFORM CHANGE, PLAN PROTESTS AHEAD OF CONVENTION 

"We should not cede large swathes of the United States to the Republican Party," read a letter signed by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and dozens of other Democratic politicians.

And abortion and pro-life policies are a concern for McCain in the coming election.

“You’re pro-life, and I know that. You were pro-life in politics, as am I," McCain, who is pregnant, told Kasich. "It’s a big part of who I am and my platform, and I don’t think taxpayers should be funding abortions for women who are as pregnant as I am right now.”

The Democrats' stance on abortion rights concerns her as does Sen. Kamala Harris, who McCain said sponsored a bill that would have removed limits on abortions.

"So do I think that if he wins -- that all of a sudden -- all these things are going to happen that are negative?" Kasich asked. "No, I don’t believe that at all because that’s not his character. That is not who he is."

Kasich also pushed back against Trump who called Biden a “trojan horse for socialism.

"I don’t believe that because I know the measure of the man is reasonable, faithful, respectful," Kasich said. "And you know, no one pushes Joe Biden around."

