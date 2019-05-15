People 'will have confidence' in prosecutor Durham's probe of Trump-Russia case, Bream says

The public is likely to have confidence in the outcome of Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham's investigation into the commencement of the Trump-Russia probe, "Fox News @ Night" anchor Shannon Bream said Wednesday.

Durham was appointed by Attorney General William Barr to examine the origins of the Russia investigation, and to probe "all intelligence collection activities" related to the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

Host Bill Hemmer said on "America's Newsroom" that Durham, the current U.S. attorney in the Constitution State, has been commonly described as a "bulldog of an investigator."

"I think that people will have confidence in [Durham's probe] because of him, and the fact that he is seen as apolitical [and] nonpartisan," Bream said. "I think that's what everybody wants at this point."

Host Sandra Smith noted that Connecticut's U.S. senators - both Democrats - expressed confidence in Durham when he was unanimously confirmed to his U.S. attorney role in 2018.

At the time, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Christopher Murphy called Durham a "fierce [and] fair prosecutor," the Associated Press reported.

Bream said that the American people on both sides of the aisle want "real answers" without "spin" when it comes to forthcoming findings from Durham's investigation.

Hemmer asked about another U.S. attorney previously tasked with a similar investigation.

U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber was appointed in 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to review potential surveillance abuses by the FBI and DOJ as well as the feds' handling of the Clinton Foundation investigation.

Bream said that a source within the Justice Department recently told her to expect news from Huber soon.

"It's probably within the next few weeks," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.