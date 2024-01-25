Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Joe Lieberman's exclusive take on rising anti-Jewish hate

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- OPINION: First Jewish-American VP nominee explains why antisemitism isn't just another headline

- Antisemitism is getting worse as more 'shocking' and 'scary' incidents are exposed, DC residents say

- Israeli-American chef from Turkish family battles antisemitism, is labeled a 'Nazi' after Oct. 7 terror attack

TOP STORY: Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, who made history as the first Jewish American to run for vice president, says he is shocked by the "previously unimaginable events" he has seen unfold in the United States since Hamas' terror attack on Israel on October 7. In an op-ed exclusively for Fox News Digital he reflects on the recent uptick of antisemitism in America. "I was selected by Al Gore to be his running mate in 2000. I did not face antisemitism in public life. But since the 10/7 attacks, antisemitism has reached a fever pitch in America," Lieberman writes.

VIDEO: Americans in the nation's capital weighed in on antisemitism in the U.S. since Hamas attacked Israel, with most telling Fox News that hate against Jews has gotten worse in recent months. "It's rather shocking, actually, how many people side with antisemitism and just hating people," Cori, of Washington, D.C., told Fox News. "It's gotten much worse." Between the attack and Jan. 7, there have been nearly 3,300 antisemitic incidents across the U.S. — an average of 34 a day and more than quadruple the number over the same period the year prior, according to preliminary Anti-Defamation League data published Jan. 9.

‘COMPLETE IGNORANCE’: First-generation Israeli-American Avi Shemtov, a multi-ethnic chef, has confronted racism, antisemitism and shocking charges of White supremacy ever since speaking out against the Hamas terror attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, he told Fox News Digital. "People have basically called me a White supremacist," Shemtov said in an interview — despite the fact that his late father’s family is from Asia. "There is complete ignorance about Israeli culture and background that leads people to believe this is very much a black-and-white racial cause," said Shemtov.

‘WORST CHOICE’: Yale Law School dean Heather Gerken is now reportedly one of the top candidates to take over as Yale's president despite a series of scandals, according to a recent report. "She would be the worst choice out of all the current faculty," one student told The Washington Free Beacon. "Her handling of campus politics has been abysmal." Gerken has faced a series of controversies throughout her career, including when her chief of staff, Debra Kroszner, told Jewish students to seek counseling after Hamas' terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.

MEDIA BIAS: A progressive activist drew attention on social media after she argued the suffering of Jews isn't "exceptional" as she explained her support for Palestinians in light of the Israel-Hamas war. There have been "so many similar genocides," Nicole Carty told The New York Times Magazine last week. She said at another point that it's "so weird" that the Jewish holiday of Passover is solely about "Jewish subjugation."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "[I have] lost confidence in the determination and ability of the Harvard Corporation and Harvard leadership to maintain Harvard as a place where Jews and Israelis can flourish," former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers said.

