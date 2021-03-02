Republicans blast Biden, progressives for 'trying to cancel Dr. Seuss'

Republicans criticized President Biden and progressives on Tuesday after Biden snubbed Dr. Seuss in his "Read Across America Day" proclamation amid a progressive push to cancel the legendary children's author.

March 2 marks "Read Across America Day," a day promoting literacy in children that coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday, but the beloved author is coming under fire on racial sensitivity grounds.

President Biden on Monday left out any mention of Dr. Seuss in his proclamation for the annual celebration, while progressive activists have targeted the author for alleged "racial undertones" in his books. The business charged with preserving Seuss' legacy on Tuesday announced that it will cease publishing six of his books.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., blasted Biden on Tuesday, dubbing him "the man leading the charge against Dr. Seuss, an American classic."

Rep. Dan Bishop weighed in, too, while torching Democrats' controversial voting bill, the For the People Act. The North Carolina Republican renamed the bill the "‘For the Politicians’ Act," while saying the bill "will cancel your vote."

"First it was Dr. Seuss. Today, it's Curious George," continued Bishop. "Tomorrow, [Pelosi's] "For the Politicians" Act will cancel your vote. #CancelCulture"

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argued that Dr. Seuss’s books "wouldn't be getting canceled" if the writings supported defunding police.

"If Dr. Seuss wanted to [defund the police], his books wouldn’t be getting canceled," Jordan wrote.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tried his hand at crafting a new Seuss title around the controversy and called the president’s decision to remove Dr. Seuss from the proclamation "utterly asinine."

Cruz went on to wish the beloved author a happy birthday with a gif of the Cat in the Hat.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., accused "the left" of making canceling Dr. Seuss their "top priority" while schools across the nation remain closed.

Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., told Fox News that the anti-Seuss campaign shows that "cancel culture has become a parody of itself."

"In an effort to cancel anything that offends anyone, Democrats have forsaken policymaking and embraced virtue signaling," the freshman lawmaker continued.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., eviscerated cancel culture in a tweet, saying that "history" would not look back too favorably at this time period.

"Now 6 Dr. Seuss books are cancelled too?" wrote the Florida senator. "When history looks back at this time it will be held up as an example of a depraved sociopolitical purge driven by hysteria and lunacy."