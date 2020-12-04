Joe Biden says he was chasing dog after shower when he broke foot

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that he fractured his foot after tripping on a bath mat following a shower over the weekend and while chasing his dog Major, explaining the incident and saying it isn’t a “very exciting story.”

Biden, during an interview with CNN on Thursday, explained the incident over the weekend that resulted in a hairline fracture.

BIDEN SHOWS OFF WALKING BOOT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE INJURY, SAYS HE FEELS 'GOOD'

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows -- dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me, and for me to grab the ball,” Biden explained.

“And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom, and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran,” Biden continued. “And I'm joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug, and I tripped on the rug he slid on.”

“That’s what happened,” Biden said. “Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

Biden’s team, on Sunday, confirmed the president-elect’s injury, saying that the 78-year-old twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major and would be examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution.”

BIDEN SAYS CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE LIKELY 'JUST A START'

"Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging,” his personal doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot.”

O’Connor said that Biden is expected to wear a boot for several weeks during his recovery.

The injury is not expected to have a significant impact on Biden’s schedule during the presidential transition.