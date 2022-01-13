Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy
Martin Luther King Jr.Black American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C., where he gave his "I Have A Dream" speech.Central Press/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mlk8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center left with arms raised, marches along Constitution Avenue with other civil rights protesters carrying placards, from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington.AP Photo, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/March-On-Washington-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. A 2020 documentary "MLK/FBI" shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King.AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/AP21012554149782.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Marchers gathered in Washington on Aug. 24, 2013, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech on Aug. 28, 1963. The civil rights pioneer is seen here speaking from the podium that day at the March on Washington.Library of Congresshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ihaveadream-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. King rally ChicagoAmerican civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at a rally held at the Robert Taylor Houses in Chicago, Illinois, 1960s.Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Martin-Luther-king6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.In this Aug. 28, 1963, black-and-white file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7553ab04-MLK-ON-MARCH-ON-WASHINGTON.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers a speech to a crowd of approximately 7,000 people on May 17, 1967, at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza in Berkeley, California.Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Martin-Luther-king7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C.National Archiveshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ded0b4f2-05_Martin_Luther_King_-_March_on_Washington_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the American Black leader, gestures as he carries on an animated conversation during a one-day visit to London in connection with the publication of the British version of his latest book on the civil rights issue, "Why We Can't Wait"Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/02/918/516/Martin-Luther-King-Jr-GETTY-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.In this Aug. 28, 1963, photo, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, gestures during his "I Have a Dream" speech as he addresses thousands of civil rights supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. Months before King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech to hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington in 1963, he fine-tuned his civil rights message before a much smaller audience in North Carolina. Reporters had covered King’s 55-minute speech at a high school gymnasium in Rocky Mount on Nov. 27, 1962, but a recording wasn’t known to exist until English professor Jason Miller found an aging reel-to-reel tape in the town’s public library.The Associated Presshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Dream-Speech-Audio-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Martin Luther King Jr., leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Attorney General Robert Kennedy; Roy Wilkins, executive secretary of NAACP; and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson.Martin Luther King Jr., leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Attorney General Robert Kennedy; Roy Wilkins, executive secretary of NAACP; and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/GadoGetty-Images-kennedy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stands with his wife, Coretta, and New York City Mayor Robert F. Wagner as he is presented with the Medal of Honor of the City of NY, New York City, Dec. 18, 1964.American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stands with his wife, Coretta, and New York City Mayor Robert F. Wagner as he is presented with the Medal of Honor of the City of NY, New York City, Dec. 18, 1964.Agence France Presse/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mlk10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (left) receives the Nobel Prize for Peace from Gunnar Jahn, president of the Nobel Prize Committee, in Oslo, Dec. 10, 1964.American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (left) receives the Nobel Prize for Peace from Gunnar Jahn, president of the Nobel Prize Committee, in Oslo, Dec. 10, 1964.Keystone/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/MLKNobelGetty101419.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
President Lyndon Johnson hands a souvenir pen to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. after signing the Voting Rights Bill at the U.S. Capital, Washington D.C., 1965.President Lyndon Johnson hands a souvenir pen to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. after signing the Voting Rights Bill at the U.S. Capital, Washington D.C., 1965.PhotoQuest/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Martin-Luther-king5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X waiting to speak at a press conference on March 26, 1964.Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X waiting to speak at a press conference on March 26, 1964.Library of Congresshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/MLK3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
President Lyndon B. Johnson shakes the hand of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the signing of the Civil Rights Act while officials look on in Washington D.C.President Lyndon B. Johnson shakes the hand of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the signing of the Civil Rights Act while officials look on in Washington D.C.Hulton Archive/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Martin-Luther-king10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, lead a civil rights march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital in Montgomery. On the left (holding bottle) is American diplomat Ralph Bunche.Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, lead a civil rights march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital in Montgomery. On the left (holding bottle) is American diplomat Ralph Bunche.William Lovelace/Express/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mlk5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Martin Luther King Jr. encourages freedom riders as they board a bus for Jackson, Miss., 1961.Martin Luther King Jr. encourages freedom riders as they board a bus for Jackson, Mississippi, in 1961.Paul SchutzerTime & Life Pictures/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/MLK-Jr-and-the-Freedom-Riders-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
FILE - In this March 17, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, sit with three of their four children in their Atlanta, Ga., home. From left are: Martin Luther King III, 5, Dexter Scott, 2, and Yolanda Denise, 7. On April 4, 1968, a movement lost its patriarch when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed on a hotel balcony in Memphis. Yolanda, Martin, Dexter and Bernice King lost their father. (AP Photo/File)In this March 17, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, sit with three of their four children in their Atlanta, Georgia, home. From left are: Martin Luther King III, 5, Dexter Scott, 2, and Yolanda Denise, 7. On April 4, 1968, a movement lost its patriarch when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed on a hotel balcony in Memphis. Yolanda, Martin, Dexter and Bernice King lost their father.AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3a992413-01_AP18092541669882_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. relaxes at home with his family in May 1956 in Montgomery, Alabama.Civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. relaxes at home with his family in May 1956 in Montgomery, Alabama.Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Martin-Luther-king8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. waves with his children Yolanda and Martin Luther III from the Magic Skyway ride at the Worlds Fair, New York City on Aug. 12, 1964.American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. waves with his children Yolanda and Martin Luther III from the Magic Skyway ride at the Worlds Fair, New York City on Aug. 12, 1964. The ride was a replica of a Ford convertible.Hulton Archive/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/MLK7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. votes as his wife, Coretta Scott King, waits her turn on Nov. 3, 1964 in Atlanta.Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. votes as his wife, Coretta Scott King, waits her turn on Nov. 3, 1964 in Atlanta.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mlk2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. rides a bicycle on Fire Island, New York, on Sept. 2, 1967. (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. rides a bicycle on Fire Island, New York, on Sept. 2, 1967. (Stan Wolfson/Newsday RM via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Martin-Luther-king4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Police mugshot of Martin Luther King Jr. following his arrest for protests in Birmingham, Alabama, 1963.Police mugshot of Martin Luther King Jr. following his arrest for protests in Birmingham, Alabama, 1963. From the Gado Modern Color series. Note: Image has been digitally colorized using a modern process. Colors may not be period-accurate.Gado/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Martin-Luther-king.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Police Chief Laurie Prichett tells Martin Luther King Jr. (L) and Dr. W. G. Anderson that they are under arrest after they could not produce a permit to parade on Dec. 16, 1961, in Albany, Georgia.Police Chief Laurie Prichett tells Martin Luther King Jr. (L) and Dr. W. G. Anderson that they are under arrest after they could not produce a permit to parade on Dec. 16, 1961, in Albany, Georgia.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mlk1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King peers between the bars of his jail cell at the St. John's County Jail on June 11, 1962, in St. Augustine, Florida, shortly after he and other integration demonstrators were arrested on trespass charges at a local motel.Dr. Martin Luther King peers between the bars of his jail cell at the St. John's County Jail on June 11, 1962, in St. Augustine, Florida, shortly after he and other integration demonstrators were arrested on trespass charges at a local motel.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mlk4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Colleagues of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stand outside the Lorraine Motel just a few feet from where the civil rights leader was killed, April 4, 1968.Colleagues of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stand outside the Lorraine Motel just a few feet from where the civil rights leader was killed, April 4, 1968.Henry Groskinsky/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mlPhoto1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Colleagues of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stand outside the Lorraine Motel just a few feet from where the civil rights leader was killed, April 4, 1968.The deceased's brother, Rev. Alfred Daniel King, his widow, Coretta Scott King, and his children, Martin Luther King III, Dexter King and Bernice King, at the funeral of assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, April 9, 1968.Santi Visalli/Archive Photos/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Martin-Luther-king2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The procession bearing the coffin at the funeral of assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta, Georgia, April 9, 1968.The procession bearing the coffin at the funeral of assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta, Georgia, April 9, 1968.Santi Visalli/Archive Photos/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Martin-Luther-king1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Close-up of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Close-up of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/mlk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
