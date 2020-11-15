Jordan argues ironing out voting irregularities is 'important,' 72M Trump voters have concerns

Even after House Republicans flipped 10 seats in the 2020 election, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told “Sunday Morning Futures” that investigating potential voting irregularities is crucial.

Jordan said the GOP ran “good candidates,” especially female candidates for Congress. But despite Trump winning 10 million more votes than in 2016, the president is projected to have fallen short in the Electoral College vote.

“If someone would’ve told us before the election… that we would pick up 10, 12, 13 seats in the House, we’d keep control of the Senate, every state legislature that we would control would stay in Republican control and President Trump would get 9 to 10 million more votes than he got in 2016 but still come up short, you would’ve said, ‘no way that’s going to happen.’”

The House Judiciary Committee ranking member said that nearly 73 million Americans are owed assurances that any irregularities are taken seriously.

“It’s important we get to the bottom of exactly what happened in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, all these key swing states,” he said.

As multiple investigations run their course, Jordan suggested Trump’s legal team allow the election process to “play out” while asking key questions like why some states and counties allowed certain voting restrictions and others didn’t.

“On election night, it seemed like every state that kept counting, President Trump won. But all the states that halted counting for a while, he wound up losing. Why did that happen?” he asked. “And then maybe the most important question: Why don’t Joe Biden and the Democrats want to find out?”