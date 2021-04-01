'For better, for worse': Joe and Jill Biden united in use of bad Spanish

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in the social media spotlight on Wednesday after mispronouncing a phrase in Spanish, but it appears she and President Biden may have taken the same language classes.

Before Joe Biden was sworn in as president, he came under scrutiny for using a bit of "Spanglish" during his first post-election, in-person meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The then-president elect was caught on camera in November telling the pair "in my Oval Office, mi casa, you casa," when it appears he meant to say "mi casa es su casa," which means my house is your house.

The flub took place at an early meeting about combating the pandemic.

JILL BIDEN MOCKED FOR BOTCHED SPANISH ATTEMPT

As previously reported by Fox News, it was Jill Biden this week who mispronounced the phrase ¡Sí Se Puede!" ‒ which translates to "Yes we can" in Spanish ‒ during a speech in Delano, California honoring the birthday of labor leader and civil rights icon César Chávez.

The phrase was popularized by Chávez and his United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta, and was used as a motto by the group in the 1970s. It has also been adopted by other activist groups.

Jill Biden did, however, pronounce the phrase correctly elsewhere in her speech.

BIDEN TELLS PELOSI AND SCHUMER ‘MI CASA, YOU CASA’

Politicians have been encouraged to learn Spanish, which is the second most common language in the U.S.

DuoLingo announced in February that it had partnered with Voto Latino to urge newly-elected officials to continue efforts to learn Spanish beyond the campaign trail.

However, there are many instances of misunderstanding translations as politicians attempt to learn the language.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, for example, found himself in hot water after he quoted revolutionary leader Che Guevara during his unsuccessful campaign for the presidency. He used the phrase "hasta la victoria, siempre," which means "until victory, always" and is associated with Guevara.

De Blasio was also criticized for attempting to nickname President Donald Trump #ConDon, which can translate to condom in Spanish.