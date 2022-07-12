Jill Biden to headline teachers union convention after Taco fiasco

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First Lady Jill Biden will be the key speaker at the American Federation of Teachers Convention on Friday, just days after she made headlines for a flubbed speech at a Latino outreach event.

Biden, a teacher herself, will speak at the event in Boston alongside Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and AFT President Randi Weingarten. Weingarten praised Biden and welcomed her to the convention in a statement to The Hill.

"She knows what it’s like to grade papers over dinner; to call a student at home to check on them, or their family; to see someone’s eyes light up when they recognize a concept in a book or articulate an idea to the rest of their classmates," Weingarten said.

Weingarten and other union leaders have faced heavy criticism for their efforts to close down schools and continued fear over COVID-19.

The ATF corresponded with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year and lobbied for a delay in school reopening, even as the vast majority of Americans supported it.

Weingarten continues to sound the COVID-19 alarm on Twitter.

"The arrival of subvariant BA.5 should be a reminder that Covid isn’t over," Weingarten wrote last week.

Biden's speech will come just days after she addressed the "Latinx IncluXion" lunch in San Antonio, Texas. The first lady raised eyebrows during her Monday speech by comparing Latino people to breakfast tacos.

Latino Americans are "as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio," she said.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists soon released a statement condemning the comparison, telling Biden unequivocally, "We are not tacos."

"Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region," NAHJ wrote on Monday. "NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities."