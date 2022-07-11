NY Times Biden critique sounded like one of my monologues: Watters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times sounded more like Jesse Watters in its "stunning" report on how top White House staffers are concerned about President Biden on multiple fronts, the Fox News host said Monday on "The Five."

The Times story reported on staffers' fears Biden must be watched even on his leisure trips to Rehoboth Beach, Del., and are aware that his advanced age is beginning to show in his gait and verbal blunders.

On "The Five," host Jeanine Pirro pointed to the story and continually slipping confidence numbers – including in his own party – as evidence of a "full-on mutiny" against the president.

In response, Watters said the Times has come to terms that the mainstream media's "Biden protection racket is over."

"It didn't take the Afghanistan situation or gas prices or immigration inflation. It took Joe Biden after they brought down the case from the Supreme Court about Roe," he said.

"[Biden] shrugged his shoulders and flew to Delaware -- They wanted to him to show up to Kavanaugh's house with a bullhorn. They wanted him to chain himself to a Planned Parenthood. When they say he didn't meet the moment, that's what they mean."

Watters remarked the Democrat base was expecting a "primal scream" from Biden instead of another long weekend down the shore.

"So when they opened up the paper on Sunday, they must have been confused; the readers," he added. "It sounded like a ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ monologue: The guy can't talk, he can't walk – and not only that, the supporting quotes from the White House staff were just as bad."

"They were like, oh, sometimes when he gets into Air Force One, he doesn't fall asleep right away -- Or actually, the president sometimes helps write his own speeches and sometimes in meetings he actually asks questions in meetings – But what was it for me is when they said that they had to break up those overseas trips because he needed to rest. He should have gone to Europe and then just jaunt south to the Mideast and one shot."

"But they had to have him fly back here and rest for three weeks."

Watters said Biden's need for a stateside respite between overseas trips was silent proof he cannot handle the geographic ping-ponging of another presidential campaign:

"When you're zigzagging all over the country, going from fundraiser to speech to a White House event – He's not going to be able to physically do it. And that was the most revealing thing for me," Watters said.