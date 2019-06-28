Jesse Watters: Biden 'doesn't have the stomach for the fight'

Did Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., eat former Vice President Joe Biden's political lunch Thursday night?

Fox News' Jesse Watters thinks she did and questioned Biden's "fight" after Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate.

BIDEN GRILLED BY HARRIS ON RACE RECORD AT CHAOTIC DEM DEBATE, AS BERNIE’S ‘SOCIALIST’ AGENDA CHALLENGED

"And it didn't look good. He was fumbling, he was bumbling, he was stumbling, he wouldn't look her in the eye and we didn't play the end of the soundbite where he just throws in the towel and says, 'Oh, my time's up,'" Watters said Friday on "The Five."

"Didn't even want to fight. And that's the thing about Joe. He doesn't look like he wants this. He clearly does not have the stomach for this fight."

Biden was slammed on the debate stage Thursday night by Harris who said his earlier comments about being able to work with segregationist senators early in his career were “hurtful.”

“You worked with them to oppose busing,” Harris said Thursday night on the debate stage, referring to efforts to limit orders for school desegregation by busing. She told her own story of being bussed as a little girl in California.

Biden defended himself before saying, “my time’s up, I’m sorry,” adhering to the debate rules.

The "Watters' World" host mentioned how Biden should have responded to Harris.

"He was unprepared. I don't know if he was not briefed or didn't soak up the briefing but either way that was not the way you handle it you say, "Excuse me I was the first black president's vice president. You know me better than that Kamala. How dare you suggest that I'm racist at all. I've fought for these issues my whole life. Obama wouldn't have put me on the ticket if he had any doubts about my sincerity on that issue. Please.' And then move on," Watters said.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN DEFENDS FORMER VP AFTER DEBATE, CALLS CIVIL RIGHTS RECORD 'UNASSAILABLE'

Watters gave Harris credit but doubted that she's "likable enough" to be the Democratic nominee.,

"But she landed in a huge punch. I don't know if she's got a knockout power, he has a glass jaw. Well, that'll still be determined but Kamala very aggressive in a prosecutorial sense. But I just don't know if she's likable or inspiring enough," Watters said.

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.