Jen Psaki predicts she'll leave White House press secretary job in 'about a year'

Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed Thursday that she will probably leave her current role at the White House in "about a year."

Psaki made the prediction while talking with former Obama official David Axelrod for his podcast "The Axe Files."

"You said at the beginning that you didn't expect to be in this job forever, for four years and so on. Is that still your thought that at some point you're going to step away now?" Axelrod asked.

"I think it's going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now," Psaki replied.

"I mean, when I talked to the inner circle of the Biden orbit about this, we talked about coming in and doing this job for a year, which was quite appealing to me for many reasons," Psaki added."One, this is, what a moment in history. Right. To be a part of. It's always true in the White House. But I think following Trump, especially if you can take the temperature down a little bit, that's a cool thing to be a part of."

White House roles typically see high turnover rates-- President Trump cycled through four press secretaries in four years.

Psaki cited her young children as reason for leaving.

"I have little kids and I don't want to miss time with them. And, you know, my daughter is going into kindergarten. I have a lot of years with her, but she's kind of a magical unicorn. And I don't want to miss moments. I don't want to miss things," the press secretary said.

Before taking the top role in the White House press shop, Psaki served as deputy press secretary under President Obama in 2009, deputy communications director from 2009 to 2011 and spokesperson for the Department of State from 2013 to 2015 and as communications director from 2015 to 2017. From 2017 to 2020, she was a CNN contributor.

Psaki never envisioned herself returning to the White House after her stint in the Obama administration, according to the podcast.