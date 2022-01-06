Jan. 6: Trump hits back, saying Biden trying to 'further divide America' to distract from failures
Trump called Biden's Jan. 6 speech 'political theater' that is a 'distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed'
Former President Donald Trump responded to President Biden's sharp criticism in a Jan. 6 speech, saying his Democratic successor is trying to distract from his record.
Biden "used my name today to try to further divide America," Trump said in a statement. "This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."
