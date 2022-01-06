Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Jan. 6: Trump hits back, saying Biden trying to 'further divide America' to distract from failures

Trump called Biden's Jan. 6 speech 'political theater' that is a 'distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed'

By Paul Conner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump responded to President Biden's sharp criticism in a Jan. 6 speech, saying his Democratic successor is trying to distract from his record.

Biden "used my name today to try to further divide America," Trump said in a statement. "This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More from Politics