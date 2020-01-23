Ivanka Trump praises Greta Thunberg: 'She's elevated awareness and that’s a positive thing'

White House adviser Ivanka Trump on Wednesday praised environmental activist Greta Thunberg for elevating awareness of climate change.

Speaking to reporters from Davos, Switzerland, where more than 3,000 dignitaries and business leaders are meeting his week for the annual World Economic Forum, Trump declined to replicate her father’s criticism of the 17-year-old activist.

“I’m not going to criticize anyone who’s bringing their energy and voice,” she said. “That’s not my style. I think she’s elevated awareness and that’s a positive thing.”

Her remarks came after Thunberg lambasted business and political elites gathered at WEF Tuesday for not doing enough to tackle climate change, warning that time was running out.

“We need to start listening to the science, and treat this crisis with the importance it deserves,” said Thunberg, just as President Trump was arriving in Davos, where he later gave a speech.

“I wonder, what will you tell your children was the reason to fail and leave them facing the climate chaos you knowingly brought upon them?” she said, according to The New York Times.

Thunberg made international headlines after a fiery speech at the United Nations in September where she scolded business and political elites on climate change.

“My message is that we will be watching you,” she said. “This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here, I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you.”

Ivanka Trump’s benign comments on Thunberg stands in stark contrast to her father's, who mocked her after she won Time’s 2019 "Person of the Year" award.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump tweeted.

Speaking to reporters from Davos on Tuesday, Trump said he didn’t “really know anything about her” and described her as “very angry.”

