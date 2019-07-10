Ingraham: Pelosi has no one to blame but herself for AOC beef

Is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responsible for her conflict with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her cohorts?

According to Fox News' Laura Ingraham, she is.

"While attempting to take Pelosi's aside against the AOC allergens, she has no one to blame but herself. Now, why do I say this?" Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday.

Ingraham chastised Pelosi for accusing the president of racism Monday before mocking Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez's battles.

"While these young Turks are kind of fun to watch as they scrounge for any morsel of attention, they have gone so far left, so fast, they sent Speaker Pelosi reaching for her heart pills," Ingraham said.

Ingraham pointed out that the Democrats arguing against President Trump's economic impact was futile.

"Let's face it, what else are they going to try to argue?" Ingraham said. "That Trump's economy isn't in terrific shape? Good luck."