Illegal alien from Senegal charged with assaulting federal officers in alleged scissor attack at NYC facility

An illegal alien from Senegal was charged with assaulting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and other detainees with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the charges against Bass Ndiaye in a statement released Thursday.

According to the statement, Ndiaye was arrested July 17 and taken to a federal immigration building in New York City for processing.

While awaiting processing, Ndiaye allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and attempted to stab ICE officers and about a dozen other detainees. He was quickly disarmed and subdued by ICE officials.

The statement said Ndiaye is in the country as a result of the Biden administration’s catch-and-release policies. He was arrested at the southern border by federal authorities in October 2023 but was released into the interior.

He is now facing one count of assaulting an officer of the U.S. using a deadly or dangerous weapon. The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton.

This comes as ICE officers are facing an over 800% increase in assaults compared to the previous year, according to the DHS.

"This criminal illegal alien who [was] released into the country under President Biden will face justice for his violent crimes," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Our ICE law enforcement are facing an 830% increase in assaults against them.

"DHS Secretary [Kristi] Noem stands with the brave men and women of law enforcement as they risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens and protect Americans."

The agency has blamed Democrats and the mainstream media for the increase in assaults on ICE officers, saying their "lies and fake stories" continue to stir hate and violence.

The agency pointed to congressional Democrats it said were caught "doxxing and even physically assaulting" officials working for ICE.

McLaughlin has previously harshly condemned politicians who have been critical of ICE’s operations, saying that ICE officials are "risking their lives every day to keep our communities safe from the worst of the worst criminals."

