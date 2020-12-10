Ilhan Omar 'quite happy' with Biden officials' receptiveness to her ideas

“Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she was “quite happy” with the response from President-elect Joe Biden’s transition teamafter after submitting a list of proposed left-wing executive actions at a meeting.

Omar and other progressives, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and fellow “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., have said they hope the Biden administration will push through their agenda with executive orders, rather than negotiating legislation with Republicans on Capitol Hill.

“We've all seen what it’s like trying to get meaningful legislation past Republicans in the Senate,” Omar told NBC News Thursday. “We know that there is a lot that can be done at the executive level.”

She told the outlet that members of Biden’s transition team were receptive to the list.

On Twitter Thursday, Omar listed a number of actions progressives want to see taken in Biden’s first 100 days along with a petition for her followers to sign if they support it.

The proposals include the cancellation of student debt, temporary protected status for immigrants and declaring climate change a national emergency – which could give the executive branch broad powers outside the normal legislative process.

Other demands include a $15 hourly minimum wage, coronavirus-related labor rules and a new antitrust push.

The petition, titled “Call on President-elect Biden to be bold in the first 100 days,” had about 460 signatures as of early Thursday afternoon.

“Across the country, people turned out in record numbers for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and sent a clear message: that they reject the hate and corruption coming from Donald Trump, and believe that bold progressive change is necessary,” the petition reads. “We know that Republicans will do everything in their power to grind Congress to a halt, but there is plenty Biden can do without Congress.”

However, Democrats underperformed in House races across the country, and some moderate losses were blamed on the fact that progressive messaging scared off a large portion of the electorate that voted for Biden over President Trump but not down-ballot Democrats.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Virginia Democrat who narrowly won reelection, went so far as to tear into the party’s left wing in a leaked post-election conference call – demanding they drop the terms “socialism” and “defund the police.”

Even former President Barack Obama received heat from progressives after he argued that such slogans alienate voters.