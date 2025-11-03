ICE reveals stunning statistic after exposing Halloween weekend's 'worst of the worst' arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued its crackdown on the "worst of the worst" dangerous illegal immigrants over Halloween weekend, arresting criminals convicted of intercourse with minor, sexual abuse, kidnapping, homicide and other serious crimes.

The Department of Homeland Security highlighted that 70 percent of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S., according to a statement to Fox News Digital.

One criminal illegal, Sisawang Khambounheuang, from Laos, was arrested by ICE after being convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in San Diego. Just to the north, another criminal illegal alien, Milton Rene Mendez-Arevalo, from Guatemala, was arrested after a conviction for kidnapping in Los Angeles.

In Houston, where ICE arrested over 120 illegal immigrants over the weekend, the agency nabbed Honduran criminal illegal Hector Eugenio Ramirez-Martinez, who was convicted for indecency with child sexual contact in Harris County. Another, Francisco Nava-Garcia, from Mexico, was arrested in Houston after being convicted of assault on a family/household member.

Elsewhere in Texas, ICE arrested Kunal Chhetri, an illegal alien from India, who was convicted for alien smuggling in the United States District Court, Western District of Texas.

ICE also continued its crackdown in Florida, arresting Lazaro Mateo Ruiz, from Cuba, who was convicted for homicide, weapon offense and robbery in Miami-Dade County. Over in Florida’s gulf coast, ICE arrested Juan Gomez-Gutierrez, from Colombia, who was convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms of cocaine while aboard a vessel in Tampa.

Another drug distributor, Juan Brito-Rios, from Mexico, was arrested by ICE following his conviction for possession with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine and money laundering in the U.S. Middle District Court of Tennessee.

In Illinois, a sanctuary state that has been resisting the Trump administration’s crackdown, ICE arrested Brigidio Ovido Gomez Garcia, from Guatemala, who was convicted of aggravated domestic battery/strangle, domestic battery, and driving under the influence in Wheaton, a Chicago suburb.

Commenting on the arrests, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin pointed out that amidst pushback from pro-sanctuary politicians, 70 percent of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities," McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

"Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, ICE is continuing to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the country," she continued. "While Americans enjoyed their weekends, ICE was hard at work getting the worst of the worst off our streets—including pedophiles, murderers, and kidnappers."