‘I didn’t vote for the two-bullets guy’: GOP group trolls Jay Jones with stickers at Virginia polls

FIRST ON FOX: Republicans made a final Election Day push to remind voters of the scandals surrounding Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones — handing out five different stickers highlighting them.

State and county governments typically offer "I voted" stickers to voters who show up to the polls as a way to show pride in doing their biannual duty, and the Republican Attorneys General Association took the tradition one step further.

Four of the five stickers are formatted in a red circle with an "I didn’t vote for…" tagline: each drawing attention to one of Jones’ scandals.

"I didn’t vote for the ‘get out of jail free’ guy," read one sticker, which featured Jones in a stovepipe hat dressed as Uncle Pennybags from Monopoly.

The sticker is a reference to an ongoing but murky-in-specifics investigation of Jones following his affirmation of 1,000 community service hours in recompense for a reckless driving arrest.

Five hundred hours were recorded with his own political action committee and another 500 to the state NAACP chapter.

While officials from both outfits swore to the accuracy of the service time, time sheets were never published, and a Fox News Digital Freedom of Information Act request with New Kent County returned no documents, with officials explaining they could not create them under a state code referencing an ongoing investigation.

Another sticker read: "I didn’t vote for the political violence guy," while a third read: "I didn’t vote for the two-bullets guy."

A fourth read: "I didn’t vote for the psycho-texts guy," all three of which referenced Jones’ texts condemning then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

Jones messaged Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Hopewell, that he was incensed at Gilbert’s cozy relationship with the late Del. Joe Johnson, D-Bristol.

Johnson, a centrist and one of the last Democrats in overwhelmingly conservative southwestern Virginia, had recently died and Gilbert had offered a eulogy for him.

Jones told Coyner he suspected Johnson was too cozy with Gilbert and had shared Democratic caucus chatter – leading him to envision the Republican leader being shot twice in the head as an alternative to killing both ex-German chancellor Adolf Hitler and ex-Cambodian militant Pol Pot.

He then envisioned the deaths of Gilbert’s children and said that the lawmaker’s wife Jennifer Gilbert was breeding "little fascists."

Jones later wrote that he wished to urinate on their graves and "send them out awash in something."

That remark was the focus of RAGA’s fifth sticker they were handing out Tuesday – which featured a popular depiction of Calvin from Calvin & Hobbes urinating with a mischievous grin on his face.

The final sticker read, "Disagree with Jay Jones? He’ll piss on your grave," featuring Calvin urinating on a headstone marked "GOP."

The original version of the Calvin sticker began as a bumper sticker in the 1990s that comic strip artist Bill Watterson considered unauthorized and unlicensed, according to reports at the time.