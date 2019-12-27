Hunter Biden, wife missing from Biden family Christmas photo posted on Twitter

Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa, were conspicuously absent from a family Christmas photo posted by former Vice President Joe Biden on Christmas Day.

“May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours,” Biden captioned the photo on Twitter.

HUNTER BIDEN IS SUBJECT OF CRIMINAL PROBES, SAYS PI FIRM HINTING AT MORE INCRIMINATING DETAILS

The photo includes Joe Biden, his wife, Jill, their daughter Ashley and some of their grandchildren, including Hunter’s three daughters Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy, according to The New York Post.

The photo prompted many on Twitter to ask why Hunter wasn't included.

It's not clear where Hunter and Melissa were on Christmas Day. The couple were seen in Los Angeles the day after Christmas, according to The Post.

Biden later sent out a video that showed his dogs Champ and Major running around the house playing with chew toys and eating Christmas cookies.

"When we say Merry Christmas from the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs," Biden posted on his Twitter page.

Hunter Biden has become a controversial part of his father’s presidential campaign since his work on the board of Ukrainian oil company Burisma while his father was involved diplomatically with the country during the Obama administration came to light.

No evidence of wrongdoing has been found by either Joe or Hunter Biden in the matter.

Hunter's involvement with Burisma was a catalyst to President Trump's impeachment after a whistleblower reported a July phone call with Ukraine's president in which Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Hunter's work there.

Hunter, who got married earlier this year, is reportedly now expecting a child with his new bride. Last month, he was found by a court in Arkansas to also be the father of another woman’s child who he denies having sex with following a DNA test, according to court documents.