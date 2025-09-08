Comer vows 'accountability,' Trump rips 'scandal' after bombshell report on Biden autopen pardons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said his panel is wrapping up its investigation into President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen after a new report revealed concerns raised within the former administration itself.

"New records reveal President Biden’s own administration raised concerns about autopen use to grant thousands of pardons. This is a historic scandal with massive repercussions," Comer told Fox News Digital in response to the Axios report.

"As President Biden declined, his aides carried out executive actions without his approval, casting doubt on the legitimacy of thousands of pardons and other executive actions."

Comer added, "The House Oversight Committee is in the final stages of its investigation. There must be accountability for this scandal."

President Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social: "THE BIDEN AUTOPEN SCANDAL IS BIG, NOT AS BIG AS THE RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, OR THE RIGGED 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, BUT, NEVERTHELESS, ONE OF THE BIGGEST, EVER!!!"

A former Biden White House staffer familiar with the pardons process pushed back.

"Republicans like to talk about Biden whenever news hits that they don’t want to talk about. Today, they want to talk about Biden because Trump is responsible for the latest jobs report, which is the worst August jobs gain since 2020," the staffer told Fox News Digital.

"What these emails show is a full process to support that decision-making and checks on the use of the autopen."

Axios reported over the weekend that senior Department of Justice (DOJ) officials flagged issues with Biden’s clemency process in his final days in office.

Biden approved nearly 2,500 commutations on Jan. 17, just days before leaving the White House, setting a record for most clemency orders ever granted by a U.S. president — more than 4,200 in total — and the most ever in a single day.

The next day, DOJ ethics lawyer Bradley Weinsheimer reportedly wrote in a memo: "Unfortunately and despite repeated requests and warnings, we were not afforded a reasonable opportunity to vet and provide input on those you were considering."

Noting that at least one murderer granted clemency had been flagged by DOJ, he added: "I have no idea if the president was aware of these backgrounds when making clemency decisions." The New York Post first reported details of the memo.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that a DOJ pardon attorney took issue with White House lawyers asking the department not to solicit views of murder victims' families of multiple death row inmates if it had not already done so — including people whose sentences Biden commuted as well.

The Axios report further revealed that Biden White House staff secretary Stef Feldman repeatedly sought clarity on the autopen process. In one Jan. 16 email, she asked for details on drug-related clemency orders approved by then-Chief of Staff Jeff Zients. After being asked to use autopen on an executive order, Feldman reportedly wrote: "When did we get [Biden's] approval of this?"

The former Biden staffer insisted the process was sound.

"The pardon power rests with the president — not the Department of Justice," the staffer said. "While the DOJ is free to raise its own concerns about pardons, and did before Trump fired all of the career staff who did so, it is ultimately the President’s decision."

Biden himself told The New York Times recently that he made every clemency decision on his own.

Zients is expected to testify before the Oversight Committee later this month. Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is also scheduled for a closed-door interview Friday.