Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Michael Cohen to testify in Trump trial on Monday

Michael Cohen arranged the $130,000 payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels to surpress her story about an affair with Trump

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published
close
Michael Cohen set to testify in NY v Trump trial in Manhattan Video

Michael Cohen set to testify in NY v Trump trial in Manhattan

Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn joined Fox & Friends to discuss her take on what Michael Cohens testimony will do to the case and why she believes Stormy Daniels details were inconsistent. 

Michael Cohen, ex-lawyer for former President Donald Trump, is expected to testify on Monday, Fox News has learned. 

Cohen is expected to be the star witness for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team for his role in arranging a $130,000 payment in 2016 to adult actress Stormy Daniels to reportedly keep her story that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in the early 2000s. 

Trump, later, made several payments of $35,000 to Cohen, who was his personal attorney at the time. Trump has denied the encounter happened.

Those payments served as the basis for Bragg's indictment of Trump on charges of falsifying business records. Bragg is trying to prove those payments were reimbursements for the payment to Daniels.

HOUSE GOP GOES AFTER 'CONVICTED LIAR' MICHAEL COHEN, URGES JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO INVESTIGATE RECENT LIES

Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to US President Donald Trump, right, outside federal court in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But Trump defense attorneys say that the $35,000 payments were "not a payback," but instead, legal payments.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. 

MICHAEL COHEN TIKTOK VIDEOS, FUNDRAISING STUN LEGAL OBSERVERS: MAY HAVE 'TORPEDOED CASE AGAINST TRUMP'

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump split image

Michael Cohen is expected to testify Monday in the criminal trial of N.Y. v. Trump. (Getty Images)

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

The former president has previously called Cohen a "proven liar." 

HOPE HICKS: COHEN CALLED HIMSELF ‘MR. FIX IT’ ONLY BECAUSE HE 'BROKE IT'

Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves court during his trial

Trump speaks to the media as he leaves court during his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 22, 2024 in New York City.  (Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, press secretary for the 2016 Trump campaign and White House communications director, Hope Hicks, testified that Cohen would call himself "Mr. Fix It," but only because "he first broke it." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She testified that he would often frustrate campaign staff and do things that were not helpful. 

The unprecedented trail of the former president and presumptive GOP nominee for the 2024 election resumed Friday for day 15 of witness testimony. 

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics