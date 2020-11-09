Mike Huckabee: Trump team must be allowed to examine voting machines, ballots

President Trump needs to pursue legal action challenging the 2020 presidential election results in closely contested states, Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee said on Monday.

“He ought to go as far until we know exactly what happened,” the former Arkansas governor told "America's Newsroom."

“How was it that 450,000 ballots in five states only had Joe Biden and not one single person down-ballot even marked. That is highly unusual,” Huckabee said.

JUSTICE ALITO: MAIL-IN BALLOTS RECEIVED AFTER ELECTION DAY IN PENNSYLVANIA MUST BE KEPT SEPARATE

Meanwhile, Trump is planning to bring back his large-scale rallies that were a hallmark of his presidential run, but these will be focused on his “ongoing litigation” as he challenges the results of last week’s election, Fox News is told.

According to a report by Axios and confirmed by Fox News, Trump's campaign plans to take a less traditional path to challenge the results of the election, including holding “a series of Trump rallies” focused on the campaign's ongoing legal efforts in numerous states across the country.

But a top Trump campaign official on Monday, after the reports surfaced, said there are no plans for the president himself. “There is currently no plan for the president to hold rallies. These would be grassroots events similar to the boat parades, not presidential rallies,” the official said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Huckabee said that there is a “real effort” to declare the race over though President Trump does not have “any reason to walk away.”

“70 million people voted for him. I think he owes it to all of us to make sure the election was fair. I am not saying it wasn’t, I don’t know. But we need to know, we have to have an answer to the questions that linger,” Huckabee said.

“The most important thing is to be able to get to the evidence. As long as people are sitting on it, not letting the observers from the Republican side even look at what was going on, have a chance to see the voting machines, examine it, we don’t have the evidence. So, you know, when people say to 'produce the evidence,' you’ve got to get to the evidence to produce it,” Huckabee said.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has issued a temporary order requiring Pennsylvania elections officials to segregate ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“That’s clearly an issue that has to be resolved and it is not just for this election, it is just for the future as well,” Huckabee said.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.