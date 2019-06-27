Huckabee: 2020 Democrats trying to 'outbid' each other further left

Former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee said Democrats running to unseat President Trump in 2020 were trying to outshine each other by proving they're further to the left during Wednesday night's debate.

"It was evident that there was a very dramatic attempt, it was almost like an auction, to see who can outbid who in the most left of center approach," Huckabee, a Republican, said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

The first of the 2020 primary debates showcased discussions on immigration, health care and climate change with many conservative critics saying the candidates have moved too far left.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told Fox News on Thursday that "many candidates" in the crowded Democratic primary field would be able to beat President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The former Arkansas governor said he thought ultimately "middle America" won't connect with a far-left candidate.

"That may work in the primary but I think there are a lot of Democrat voters across this country who are uncomfortable with the party going this far left. The party and the people of it, in middle of America, they've never been that far out there," Huckabee said.

Former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile also appeared with Huckabee and said she believed Americans wanted to hear a debate on the issues and pointed out that a moderate direction was still an option.

"I'm trying to explain to the Fox viewers and others that this is a very important period in our country where they want to see the Democratic candidates debate these issues," Brazile said.

"At the end of the day, we might decide to go with a moderate, we might decide to go with somebody who's perhaps is further to the left and I am. But the good news is that as Americans, we can have this conversation."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.