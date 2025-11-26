Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

How the White House turkey pardon became an American tradition

By Diana Stancy Fox News
close
Trump declares Biden's turkey pardons 'null and void' due to autopen Video

Trump declares Biden's turkey pardons 'null and void' due to autopen

President Donald Trump joked that former President Joe Biden's pardons for Thanksgiving turkeys were invalid due to his use of the autopen Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys Tuesday — Gobble and Waddle — as part of an annual tradition that has occurred at the White House for more than 35 years. 

The Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning is a ceremony originating from the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation that started dating back to the 1940s, when the National Turkey Federation would present the president with a live turkey for Thanksgiving. 

Turkey at the White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her son, Nicholas, as Waddle, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, visits the press briefing room of the White House, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

President John F. Kennedy is often credited with pardoning the first turkey in 1963, when he said that he would "let this one grow." Although Kennedy didn’t use the word "pardon," the L.A. Times reported on the matter with the headline, "Turkey gets presidential pardon," according to an NBC News archive. 

President Ronald Reagan also made a joke about pardoning that year's turkey, Charlie, in response to a question from a reporter, according to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum.

TRUMP JOKES THAT BIDEN TURKEY PARDON IN 2024 'INVALID' DUE TO AUTOPEN 

"If they'd given me a different answer on Charlie and his future, I would have pardoned him," Reagan said in 1987. 

However, the tradition was codified during George H.W. Bush’s administration as an annual tradition, according to the White House Historical Association. Bush used the word pardon, and the tradition continued each year afterward. 

President George H.W. Bush participates in the presentation and pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House. 

President George H.W. Bush participates in the presentation and pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House.  (HUM Images)

"But let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone’s dinner table, not this guy — he’s presented a presidential pardon as of right now — and allow him to live out his days on a children’s farm not far from here," Bush said in 1989. 

Gobble and Waddle clocked in at 50 pounds and 52 pounds each, and traveled from North Carolina to the Washington’s Willard InterContinental Hotel for the annual tradition. Following the pardoning, they will head to North Carolina State University’s Prestage Department of Poultry Science.

Turkeys at the White House

Peach and Blossom, the National Thanksgiving Turkeys, are seen on the South Lawn of the White House before receiving a Presidential Pardon from President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 25, 2024.  (Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

During the ceremony in the Rose Garden, Trump also took aim at former President Joe Biden, and said that Biden used the autopen to pardon the 2024 turkeys, and as a result those pardons were "totally invalid." 

As a result, Trump quipped that he had pardoned those turkeys too, and said that he "saved them in the nick of time."

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue