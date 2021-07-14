House Select Committee to hold its first hearing on Jan. 6 attack

The House Select Committee announced Wednesday it will hold its first hearing on July 27 to inquire into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee will include eight Democrats and five Republicans who will investigate and report on what happened on Jan. 6.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has already submitted her panelists, including Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who went against the GOP and criticized Donald Trump for his alleged role in the lead-up to the attack.

Cheney was also only one of two Republicans to vote in favor of the committee’s inquiry into the attack, following a filibuster that blocked the establishment of an independent bipartisan commission in May by Senate Republicans.

House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who worked to create the original independent commission that would have held five Democrats and five Republicans, will be the committee’s chair.

Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff of California, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Zoe Lofgren of California, Pete Aguilar of California, Elaine Luria of Virginia, and Stephanie Murphy of Florida will also sit on the panel – a selection that has frustrated House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy has accused Pelosi of "playing politics" with the inquiry.

"Putting Adam Schiff and Raskin on it looks more like an impeachment committee than one that wants to get to the bottom of the questions that are still out there," he said in an interview with Fox News Tuesday.

Schiff led the prosecution of Donald Trump during his first impeachment in 2019, while Raskin managed the proceedings during the second impeachment after the attack on the Capitol.

"I haven’t made a decision yet, even to appoint," McCarthy said. "I’m discussing it with my members. I have a real concern, the scope of what we’re looking at."

Pelosi maintains the ability to veto any of McCarthy’s picks.

The Select Committee panel has not set a target end date to when the investigation and a report will be completed.