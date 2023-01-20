Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans
Published

House Republican dismisses China trolling on his support for TikTok ban: ‘I will not be silenced’

A site owned by the Chinese government accused Rep. Mike McCaul of being 'afraid' of TikTok

By Brianna Herlihy , Kelly Laco | Fox News
close
Growing number of US colleges ban TikTok from campus Wi-Fi Video

Growing number of US colleges ban TikTok from campus Wi-Fi

'The Cyberguy' Kurt Knutsson breaks down third-party supervision over TikTok and widespread collegiate bans on the app.

A top House Republican is dismissing China's effort to troll him into supporting TikTok, and said the fact that China is making noise about his support for banning the platform means he's doing the right thing.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, had tweeted in support of Texas A&M and the University of Texas for banning TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media platform, from their campus Wi-Fi.

"TikTok is the Chinese Communist Party's backdoor into American phones. @TAMU and @UTAustin made the right decision in blocking it on campus Wi-Fi," McCaul tweeted Thursday.

TIKTOK STILL IRRESISTIBLE? 5 STEPS TO RATCHET UP YOUR FAMILY’S PRIVACY NOW

Congressman Michael McCaul

Congressman Michael McCaul (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

GROWING NUMBER OF US COLLEGES BAN TIKTOK FROM CAMPUS WI-FI

Chen Weihua, a bureau chief and columnist for China Daily, a China state-affiliated media company, goaded the congressman in a reply.

"If freedom and democracy is so powerful, why are you afraid of TikTok? Sad that Texas schools are turning McCarthyist," Weihua said. "TikTok is not much different than Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Just more popular. No loser saboteur mindset, please."

Rep. Michael McCaul leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee and China Task Force.

Rep. Michael McCaul leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee and China Task Force. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

SEN. TOM COTTON: WE MUST BAN TIKTOK IN AMERICA

McCaul, who also chairs the House’s China Task Force, told Fox News Digital he welcomes China's reaction.

"When you begin being trolled by Chinese state propagandists, you know you’re doing something right," he said.

TikTok is among the most frequently downloaded social media apps worldwide – including in the U.S. – specifically among young users.

TikTok is among the most frequently downloaded social media apps worldwide – including in the U.S. – specifically among young users. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s no secret that TikTok is beholden to the Chinese Communist Party, and I will not be silenced in calling out the app for its malign practices," McCaul said.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics