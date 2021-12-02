Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress
Published

House passes resolution funding government through mid-February

The Senate has less than 24 hours to pass the resolution and prevent a government shutdown

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through mid-February and prevent a government shutdown as lawmakers work on a larger omnibus deal.

The House voted 221-212 to pass H.R. 6119, a short-term spending bill that would stave off a looming government shutdown that was set to go into effect Friday. The bill permits the government to remain funded at last year's fiscal levels until Feb. 18.

H.R. 6119 now heads to the Senate, leaving the upper chamber little more than 24 hours to usher the legislation through and avert a shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he expects the measure to pass Thursday evening. "It is looking good that we are going to pass the CR tonight and make sure the government stays open," the New York Democrat said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center to introduce members of the select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center to introduce members of the select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CONGRESS BARRELLS TOWARD GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AS HANDFUL OF GOP SENATORS HOLD OUT OVER VACCINE MANDATES

Top leaders in Congress announced earlier on Thursday that they had reached an agreement on the resolution. House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who introduced the bill, said it "includes virtually no changes to existing funding or policy."

Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut and chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Photo by Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut and chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Photo by Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., was the only Republican to vote in favor of the resolution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

(Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. (Photo by Reuters))

A few Republican senators, including Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Steve Daines, R-Mont., say they'll use procedural tools to slow consideration of the continuing resolution to temporarily fund government operations if it doesn't include a provision blocking enforcement of vaccine mandates by the Biden administration. 

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

More from Politics