Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

House passes GOP package to bolster border security, overhaul asylum process

It marks a win for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Footage captures crisis at the southern border just before Title 42 ends Video

Footage captures crisis at the southern border just before Title 42 ends

Dramatic footage show the scene at the southern border, as tens of thousands of migrants seek entry into the US after the expiration of Title 42.

The GOP-led House on Thursday passed a significant and wide-ranging border security and asylum reform package, just as the U.S. braces for a new migrant surge with the looming end of Title 42.

The Secure the Border Act was a months-long effort to deliver on promises made during the 2022 midterm campaigns on both securing the besieged southern border and making fixes to the immigration and asylum process, which Republicans believe is being exploited.

The bill marks another major win for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and includes measures to restart border wall construction and increase in the number of Border Patrol agents.

MATAMOROS, MEXICO - MAY 11: Migrants speak with members of the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement officials after crossing the Rio Grande to try and enter the United States on May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico.  (Joe Raedle)

It would also that would enshrine the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), change laws related to unaccompanied children and restrict the use by the federal government of humanitarian parole.

The House has hoped to pass the bill over the winter, but Republicans had struggled to find consensus. 

It comes just hours before the Title 42 public health order is due to expire, which has seen migrants surging to the border in the hope of being released into the U.S. once the order ends.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics