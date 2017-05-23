House observes moment of silence for victims of Ariana Grande concert bombing

The House of Representatives observed a moment of silence Tuesday afternoon to honor the lives lost in Monday night’s Ariana Grande concert bombing that killed 22 and injured more than 50.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., asked that the House observe a moment of silence for the victims after a 1:30pm vote.

All members rose to stand on the House floor in silence.

The moment ended when Ryan rapped his gavel, and the House began voting procedures on the second vote.

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Brooke Singman contributed to this report.