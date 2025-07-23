House DOGE leader pushes tougher penalties for assaults on police K9s, horses amid anti-ICE violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following violent incidents in Los Angeles and other cities targeting ICE officers – including assaults on K9s and mounted units – Rep. Aaron Bean introduced legislation to strengthen penalties for those who harm law enforcement animals and their handlers.

The news comes after the Department of Homeland Security released new data showing immigration officers collectively are experiencing a 690% increase in assaults against them, as such data tacitly includes animal officers.

"Our police dogs and horses serve on the front lines, protecting officers and communities alike," Bean, R-Fla., who chairs the DOGE caucus, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"They deserve real protection, not just praise – and the ‘Leo K9 Protection Act’ will deliver tougher penalties against those who harm these heroic animals in the line of duty."

The bill, announced late Tuesday at a ceremony outside the Capitol, implements sentences as high as 15 years – and is named for Marion County, Florida, Sheriff’s Deputy K9 Leo, who was killed in the line of duty.

In February, Leo and his handler responded to a report of battery-by-strangulation at a home in Silver Springs, outside Ocala.

When Leo charged the armed suspect, he was shot and died days later. The suspect was killed by return fire from human officers.

"Leo did exactly what he was trained to do, and that is to fearlessly defend and protect those deputies – to charge directly at danger," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told the Ocala News at the time.

Leo’s handler, Sgt. Justin Tortora, joined Bean and others on Tuesday, calling the K9 "more than a partner – he was family."

"By supporting this bill, we can guarantee that federal working K9s receive the urgent care they deserve and help prevent more handlers from experiencing the heartbreak of losing their partners in the line of duty," Tortora told Fox News Digital.

Bean’s bill expands federal statutes protecting human officers to apply to local, state or federal police animals assisting federal agencies. It also directs the Department of Transportation to give a "safe harbor" exception to people rushing injured police animals for veterinary care.

During violent anti-ICE riots in California, at least two suspects were arrested for assaults on non-human police officers.

Dana Whitson of Oro Valley, Arizona, was charged in Los Angeles on several felony counts, including assault upon a peace officer and animal cruelty, after he allegedly assaulted a police horse.

Whitson allegedly shoved the horse and struck its muzzle in June, according to local reports.

Another man, Iran Castro of El Monte, California, was similarly charged for allegedly yanking the reins of police horses after police had given an order for the protesters to disperse, according to Los Angeles’ NBC affiliate.

Debbie Johnson, founder of K9s United, which supports and advocates for police animals, celebrated the bill, calling its introduction a "defining moment in the fight to protect federal working K9s who defend our nation every day."

"[This] is the result of years of tireless advocacy and we are proud to carry this mission forward. We are deeply grateful to Congressman Bean for standing with us to honor and protect our nation’s four-legged heroes," she said.