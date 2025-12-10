House Democrat introduces impeachment articles against RFK Jr

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House Democrat filed articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., announced the move on Wednesday, arguing Kennedy has failed in his role. Stevens had previously vowed to file the articles in September.

"Today, I formally introduced articles of impeachment against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. RFK Jr. has turned his back on science and the safety of the American people. Michiganders cannot take another day of his chaos," she wrote in a statement posted on social media.

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon reacted to the impeachment effort in a statement to NBC News.

"Secretary Kennedy remains focused on the work of improving Americans’ health and lowering costs, not on partisan political stunts," Nixon said.

The move comes just days after Stevens' fellow Democrat, Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., filed articles of impeachment against War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Thanedar pointed to reports that Hegseth issued orders to "kill everybody" onboard a small vessel that was allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

"Pete Hegseth has been using the United States military to extrajudicially assassinate people without evidence of any crime," said Thanedar. "Former military attorneys have come out and asserted that his conduct constitutes war crimes. We cannot allow his reprehensible conduct to continue, which is why I have filed these articles to impeach him."

Both Michigan Democrats are facing hotly contested Democratic primaries for the upcoming 2026 elections.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.