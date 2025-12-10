Walz urges Noem to 'reassess' immigration enforcement strategy in Minnesota after alleged citizen arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is urging Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "reassess" her enforcement strategy after he said multiple U.S. citizens have been arrested during federal immigration operations across the state amid the Trump administration's aggressive mass deportation campaign.

In a letter to Noem, Walz said he was writing with "serious concern" regarding arrests made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis.

"Reports indicate that some citizens were documenting federal activity, while others were going about their daily lives," he wrote.

"This troubling pattern raised serious questions, not only about due process and the rights of U.S. citizens, but also about trust between Minnesota communities and federal authorities."

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ADMINISTRATOR ACCUSED OF IMPEDING ICE ARREST TO PROTECT STUDENT SEXUAL PREDATOR

"This series of incidents raises serious concerns about civil liberties and trust between Minnesota communities and federal authorities," Walz said in a statement regarding his letter.

"Minnesotans have long valued civic engagement, and detaining citizens for lawfully exercising those rights or going about their daily lives sends a deeply disturbing message. I am urging Secretary Noem to respect the constitution and for her administration to ensure that federal operations are conducted lawfully and with respect for the rights of all individuals."

He stated that the "forcefulness, lack of communication and unlawful practices" displayed by federal agents won't be tolerated in Minnesota. He urged Noem to reassess the broader enforcement strategy.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

Walz cited one alleged incident in which someone named "Sue" was physically pushed, handcuffed and taken to a federal facility after she refused to move back from a scene after being asked to do so while documenting a law enforcement operation. She was told she would be charged with obstruction, Walz said.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN FIRES BACK AT CNN HOST IN DEFENSE OF ICE TACTICS: 'THEY'VE BEEN SHOT AT'

Another person named "Mubashir" was chased, tackled and handcuffed before being detained despite stating his citizenship status, he said.

The governor said those who document law enforcement activity "play an essential role in transparency, accountability and safeguarding civil liberties in Minnesota."

Immigration officials have said that individuals are free to watch and film law enforcement operations, but anyone obstructing authorities from doing their jobs could face arrest.

In his letter, Walz urged Noem to review recent arrests made by federal agents to ensure they have a judicial warrant authorizing detention or seizure and to clarify the legal standard under which a citizen may exercise his rights to document and witness "aggressive law enforcement actions."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He also asked that she ensure ICE agents operating in Minnesota receive guidance and training on respecting the civil rights of U.S. citizens and residents.