House Dem speaks about her own abortion: Government has 'no right in my uterus'

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., has defended women having the right to choose and attacked government officials trying to force decisions on women, detailing her own experience with having an abortion in the process.

"The government has no right in my uterus, has no right in my vagina, and it’s time for us to be very clear and straightforward about that," she told CNN's Alisyn Camerota.

Speier's appearance came after she tweeted about her own abortion on Thursday. "It was the best choice for my health & my family. While it was an immensely hard decision, I don't regret it," she said.

Speier, speaking to Camerota, described her abortion as "a painful process" and said that the fetus wouldn't have survived outside of the womb.

“It was a second-trimester abortion, the fetus had dropped through the cervix and into the vagina,” she said. She expressed frustration over the allegedly cavalier way that her male colleagues discussed the issue, suggesting that women had abortions "without any thought."

Speier was just the latest of prominent public figures to comment on abortion as states passed controversial legislation that placed heavy restrictions on access to the procedure.

Camerota asked why women were portrayed as "monsters" in the abortion debate. According to Speier, women were being portrayed as "chattel" not monsters. "I think that women are being depicted as chattel -- that somehow we're the property of someone else," she said.