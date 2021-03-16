Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

House considers bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol Police for heroism during Jan. 6 riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced the measure

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

House lawmakers opened debate on Tuesday afternoon of a bill that would award Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies who defended the chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced the bill, which would award medals to the Capitol Police, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and other agencies that responded to the attack. Lawmakers fast-tracked consideration of the bill, bypassing a lengthier process usually required for the awarding of a Congressional Gold Medal.

"Jan. 6 was a day of horror and heartbreak, but because of these courageous men and women, it was also a moment of extraordinary heroism," Pelosi said in a floor speech. "That day, the United States Capitol Police Force put themselves between us and the violence. They risked their safety and their lives for others with the utmost selflessness."

Two men charged with assaulting fallen Capitol police officerVideo

House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., requested a roll call vote on the legislation. The House is slated to vote on the bill later this afternoon.

The bill, if approved, would send the third Congressional Gold Medal to the Smithsonian Institute, where it would go on display alongside a plaque listing every law enforcement agency that responded to the Jan. 6 riot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to confirm the Electoral College’s vote in favor of President Biden. Lawmakers were forced to flee from the Capitol during the attack.

Last month, the Senate lawmakers voted unanimously to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who personally led several lawmakers to safety during the riot.

-

More from Politics