Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House adjourns in disarray as support for Jordan looks weaker than expected

Fifty-five Republicans have said they won't support Jordan on the House floor

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Jim Jordan nominated by GOP Conference for Speaker Video

Jim Jordan nominated by GOP Conference for Speaker

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports that the House is experiencing a level of mayhem and chaos never seen before on ‘Your World.’

House Republicans are adjourning for the weekend after their designated candidate for speaker, Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, appears to be well short of the support needed for a chamber-wide vote to give him the gavel.

It's the second time GOP lawmakers have gathered to pick a speaker-designate in three days. Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., won an internal vote on Wednesday but stepped back from the race on Thursday night after it became clear he did not have enough support for a House floor vote. 

Jordan won 124 votes against his rival in the race, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., who won 81. It was followed by a second secret ballot vote on whether lawmakers would support Jordan on the House floor, in which he won 152 votes. 

Jim Jordan speaks before House subcommittee

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

A GOP candidate for speaker would need to reach 217 votes to win a House-wide vote with no Democratic support.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics