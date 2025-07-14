Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

'Held accountable': Sen. Rand Paul again vows to issue a criminal referral for Fauci

Trump calls Biden's signature delegation 'one of the biggest scandals in 50 to 100 years' as Paul reissues criminal referral against Fauci

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
Comer dishes on Biden autopen investigation, says there are 'major legal implications' Video

Comer dishes on Biden autopen investigation, says there are 'major legal implications'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., joins 'Sunday Mornings Futures' to give the latest on the investigation into former President Joe Biden's health and autopen use as well as his subpoena of former Jill Biden aide Anthony Bernal. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Monday announced that he would revive his criminal referral against Dr. Anthony Fauci, adding yet another wrinkle to the ongoing Biden White House autopen saga.

"Today I will reissue my criminal referral of Anthony Fauci to Trump DOJ," Paul said on X.

It’s not the first time that Paul has issued a criminal referral against Fauci, who is the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and medical adviser to former President Joe Biden.

BIDEN CHIEF OF STAFF REPORTEDLY GAVE APPROVAL FOR AUTOPEN PARDONS ON FINAL DAY IN OFFICE

Rand Paul surrounded by reporters in May 2025

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Thursday, May 22, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc )

The first came in 2021, when Paul accused Fauci of lying to Congress about funding gain-of-function research for the COVID-19 virus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The next came in 2023, again as part of Paul’s efforts to investigate the origins of the virus.

"Perjury is a crime," Paul said. "And Fauci must be held accountable."

Fox News Digital reached out to Paul’s office for comment.

'PRESIDENTIAL INCAPACITY': SENATE REPUBLICAN SEEKS PAPER TRAIL OF BIDEN'S AUTOPEN USE

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sworn-in before testifying before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 3, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This time, Paul’s reupping of his criminal referral comes after a new report added another chapter to the ongoing autopen saga, in which President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have accused Biden of shrugging off his authority to aides and top officials in the White House to authorize his signature on a slew of pardons and documents.

The New York Times reported that emails showed that Biden’s Chief of Staff Jeff Zients gave final approval for the use of the autopen for preemptive pardons for Fauci and former Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, two of Trump’s top critics.  

SENATE HEARING ON WHO WAS 'REALLY RUNNING' BIDEN WHITE HOUSE KICKS OFF WEDNESDAY

President Donald Trump pumps fist

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 6, 2025, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Biden signed the bulk of his over 4,000 clemency documents in the waning months of his presidency, a point that Trump and congressional Republicans have pounced to hammer in the claims that the former president’s cognitive ability was declining and his staff were running the White House.

Trump has gone so far as to request Attorney General Pam Bondi open an investigation into Biden’s usage of the autopen, while Republicans in the Senate and House have all held their own committee hearings on the matter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And earlier Monday, Trump told reporters that Biden's alleged use of the autopen amounted to possibly "one of the biggest scandals that we've had in 50 to 100 years."

"I guarantee you he knew nothing about what he was signing, I guarantee you," Trump said. 

Diana Stancy contributed to this report. 

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics