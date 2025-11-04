Soros empire heir reveals who he's 'proud' to back in high-stakes NYC mayoral race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing billionaire Alex Soros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, told the New York Times he cast a ballot for Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

"I was proud to support and vote for the Democratic candidate for mayor," Soros told the New York Times in an emailed statement on Election Day.

Alex Soros is the son of Open Society Foundations founder Geroge Soros, who has helped fund left-wing campaigns stretching from district attorneys to federal elections. Alex Soros succeeded his father as chair of the board of directors of the massive $25 billion nonprofit in 2022.

Alex Soros' support of Mamdani is not a surprise, with the Open Society Foundations reportedly donating $37 million across the last decade to left-wing groups that ultimately promoted Mamdani's nomination this year, such as the Working Families Party, the New York Post reported in July.

The younger Soros is a New York native.

The 2025 election cycle only includes a handful of high-profile elections, including the New York City mayoral race that pits Socialist candidate Mamdani against former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani — and Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa.

The cycle also includes a pair of highly anticipated gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as a special election in California where voters are deciding whether to redistrict the state's congressional lines. George Soros contributed $10 million to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's ballot initiative to redistrict the state, the New York Times reported back in September.

Alex Soros' support of Mamdani comes as President Donald Trump slams the mayoral candidate as a "communist," as well as his ongoing crusade against the Soros family over their donations to left-wing causes and candidates, including calling for investigations into George and Alex Soros.

"Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social in August.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Open Society Foundations Tuesday evening for additional comment on Soros' support of Mamdani but did not immediately receive a reply.