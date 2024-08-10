Harris voters defend Democratic presidential nominee on Israel-Hamas conflict: ‘She’s married to a Jewish guy’

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid largely defended her when asked to define the Democratic nominee’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, held a campaign rally Friday in Arizona, followed by another Saturday in neighboring Nevada.

At Harris’ Glendale, Arizona, rally, Angela from Arizona defended Harris, adding that both sides of the aisle should agree that Hamas is the major problem.

"First of all, she's married to a Jewish guy," Angela said. "She is for humanity — period.

"Whatever side of the coin you’re on, and not only that, it was Hamas — those are the bad people doing stuff to people, not the Palestinians [who are] trying to survive."

Angela said Harris wants to make sure Palestinian civilians are kept safe, adding that Israel rightly has an "Iron Dome" defense system.

"Even though we have different ethnic backgrounds and different ideologies of our religion, it's one race, one humankind," she said.

On Saturday, Ashlyn from Las Vegas said Harris understands that what is going on in Gaza is a "complete atrocity," adding "a cease-fire has to happen now."

"I think that she's going to be very wise, making sure that it happens diplomatically, whether that's more progressive or more moderate, I don't know," she said.

Ashlyn said the issue is so controversial it must be faced from a moderate perspective with the hope of a "progressive" outcome.

"I trust she can do that because she’s been listening to her voters," she added.

Farther along the line outside the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Graydon said Harris is taking a more pro-Israel stance.

As for voters who may take issue with that, he suggested, it is important to contrast Harris’ position with that of former President Trump.

"Each side obviously will have its faults, but it [will] lead to a better end to the conflict by voting for Harris," he said.

At Friday’s rally near Phoenix, R.J., who hails from the Grand Canyon State, spoke out about both the Israel-Gaza conflict and the border and where Harris stands on each.

R.J. said she has heard Harris speak in a way that suggests she wants a "two-state solution" and that the current vice president is only the latest top official to try to forge peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

On the border issue, R.J. dismissed claims Harris was ever named "border czar" and defended the nominee against Republicans’ claims she has not acted to blunt the crisis.

"Harris has crossed the border," she said. "She went into countries and had conversations about the basic issues there. 'Why are people leaving your country the way they are and coming [to the U.S.]?’ And they worked on those issues, which is what she is supposed to be doing."

Scott Kirkland, from Henderson, Nev., was in line Saturday to see Harris in nearby Las Vegas.

Asked to define and speak on Harris’ Israel-Gaza approach, Kirkland said she has put forth a position of moderation.

"What's really happening there is that you're starting to see war crimes creep in on the part of the Israeli government, and particularly with the IDF, and particularly in the case of indiscriminate bombing of many of the locations in the Palestinian area," Kirkland said.

"Do I believe that Hamas is a terrorist organization? Most certainly.

"Kidnapping … is pure criminal behavior. So, is there room for improvement on both sides? Yes. Do I believe that Kamala's position is a legitimate one? I do."

On Friday, a rallygoer in Phoenix said she was the first Jewish superintendent of Peoria, Arizona, schools.

"I broke that ceiling," she said. "[Harris] is pro-Israel. She has done everything pro-Israel, but these babies in Palestine who are getting killed. They have to be looked out for too."

The woman also noted Harris’ marriage to second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, who is Jewish.

Another Harris supporter in Phoenix, when asked to define Harris’ stance on the conflict, said only, "They both should stop fighting."