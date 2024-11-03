Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Fetterman unleashes expletives aimed at Trump in CNN interview, concedes 45 has 'connection' with PA voters

'It‘s the same sh-t he played in ’20, and it didn’t go anywhere,' Fetterman said of Trump's campaign

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman said on CNN that former President Donald Trump has a "connection" with Keystone State voters, before launching expletives aimed at Trump and mocking the former president's campaign in Pennsylvania. 

"I've been saying this, whether it was Biden or then became Harris, I said it's going to be very close. And Trump definitely has a connection with voters here in Pennsylvania, and that's why it's going to be close," Fetterman said Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union."

Fetterman joined host Dana Bash, who pressed the senator about Trump recently highlighting voter fraud concerns in the battleground state, which Fetterman brushed off with expletives. 

VOTER REGISTRATION PROBES LAUNCHED IN CRUCIAL KEYSTONE STATE COUNTIES AMID CLAIMS OF POTENTIAL FRAUD

fetterman hoodie

WASHINGTON - MAY 15: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks through the Senate subway in the Capitol after a vote on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"It‘s the same sh-t he played in ’20, and it didn’t go anywhere," Fetterman said. 

FETTERMAN CALLS TRUMP'S SUPPORT IN PENNSYLVANIA 'ASTONISHING': 'YOU CAN SEE THE INTENSITY'

"It’s the same, sad story that he had in ’20, and I would like to remind everybody that Biden wrecked his sh-t by 80,000 votes," the Pennsylvania senator continued. "… He's gonna try to lie and claim these baseless things. But we’re gonna have a new team leading America and that’s going to be Harris—but it is going to be close."

Bash asked Fetterman about one Truth Social message specifically that Trump posted on Thursday about alleged "cheating" in the toss-up state. Election investigations were launched in both Lancaster and York Counties last month, after election officials discovered likely fraudulent voter registration applications, not ballots. 

Harris at Detroit presser

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters after delivering remarks at a church service at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"We caught them CHEATING BIG in Pennsylvania. Must announce and PROSECUTE, NOW! This is a CRIMINAL VIOLATION OF THE LAW. STOP VOTER FRAUD! CHECK OUT KAMALA’S NEW SLEAZEBAG LAWYER. WE ARE ON THEM ALL THIS TIME! Who would have ever thought that our Country is so CORRUPT?" Trump posted to Truth Social last week. 

FETTERMAN ISSUES WARNING TO DEMOCRATS AFTER ELON STUMPS FOR TRUMP IN PENNSYLVANIA

Fetterman responded to Trump's message by putting his hands to his face to feign anxiety before saying: "It made me tinkle hearing that."

"But that’s why I’m asking you this question. How worried are you about this being a repeat? Because he didn’t win, but it caused a lot of problems," Bash later asked of Trump's Truth Social post and concerns over potential voter fraud. 

TRUMP CAMP TAKES VICTORY LAP FOLLOWING ELECTION CASE LEGAL WIN IN BATTLEGROUND STATE

"I’m not worried about it. It’s just like a thing. It’s the same thing that he tried in 2020. And, you know, we had an absolutely a secure election. And now, there are there was voter fraud in Pennsylvania and there was a handful of Republicans and they had their dead moms voting for Trump," he responded. 

Trump in Georgia

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 24, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. The former president spoke to attendees on various plans including the tax code, U.S. manufacturing, and future economic opportunities if reelected a second term. Trump continues campaigning around the country ahead of the November 5 presidential election.  (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Political eyes have been locked on Pennsylvania ​​as Keystone State voters are championed as the ones who will likely determine the outcome of the federal election. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016 when he successfully campaigned against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but lost the state in 2020 against President Biden. 

