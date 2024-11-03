Fetterman unleashes expletives aimed at Trump in CNN interview, concedes 45 has 'connection' with PA voters

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman said on CNN that former President Donald Trump has a "connection" with Keystone State voters, before launching expletives aimed at Trump and mocking the former president's campaign in Pennsylvania.

"I've been saying this, whether it was Biden or then became Harris, I said it's going to be very close. And Trump definitely has a connection with voters here in Pennsylvania, and that's why it's going to be close," Fetterman said Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union."

Fetterman joined host Dana Bash, who pressed the senator about Trump recently highlighting voter fraud concerns in the battleground state, which Fetterman brushed off with expletives.

"It‘s the same sh-t he played in ’20, and it didn’t go anywhere," Fetterman said.

"It’s the same, sad story that he had in ’20, and I would like to remind everybody that Biden wrecked his sh-t by 80,000 votes," the Pennsylvania senator continued. "… He's gonna try to lie and claim these baseless things. But we’re gonna have a new team leading America and that’s going to be Harris—but it is going to be close."

Bash asked Fetterman about one Truth Social message specifically that Trump posted on Thursday about alleged "cheating" in the toss-up state. Election investigations were launched in both Lancaster and York Counties last month, after election officials discovered likely fraudulent voter registration applications, not ballots.

"We caught them CHEATING BIG in Pennsylvania. Must announce and PROSECUTE, NOW! This is a CRIMINAL VIOLATION OF THE LAW. STOP VOTER FRAUD! CHECK OUT KAMALA’S NEW SLEAZEBAG LAWYER. WE ARE ON THEM ALL THIS TIME! Who would have ever thought that our Country is so CORRUPT?" Trump posted to Truth Social last week.

Fetterman responded to Trump's message by putting his hands to his face to feign anxiety before saying: "It made me tinkle hearing that."

"But that’s why I’m asking you this question. How worried are you about this being a repeat? Because he didn’t win, but it caused a lot of problems," Bash later asked of Trump's Truth Social post and concerns over potential voter fraud.

"I’m not worried about it. It’s just like a thing. It’s the same thing that he tried in 2020. And, you know, we had an absolutely a secure election. And now, there are there was voter fraud in Pennsylvania and there was a handful of Republicans and they had their dead moms voting for Trump," he responded.

Political eyes have been locked on Pennsylvania ​​as Keystone State voters are championed as the ones who will likely determine the outcome of the federal election. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016 when he successfully campaigned against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but lost the state in 2020 against President Biden.