Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress
Published

Hakeem Jeffries says Trump social media comments are going to 'get someone killed'

Jeffries comments come after Trump called Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg a "deranged psychopath" on Truth Social Thursday

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
close
Bragg accuses House Republicans of interfering in Trump hush-money probe Video

Bragg accuses House Republicans of interfering in Trump hush-money probe

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on delayed grand jury proceedings for a second day in the Trump hush-money case on 'Your World.' 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters Friday that he believes former President Trump’s rhetoric on social media platform Truth Social is "going to get someone killed."

In a Friday press conference, Jeffries was asked about a Thursday evening Truth Social post by Trump in which he seemed to refer to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg as a "degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!"

"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing?" Trump asked.

WOULD TRUMP INDICTMENT HELP OR HURT FORMER PRESIDENT'S 2024 BID TO WIN BACK WHITE HOUSE?

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, Feb. 2.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, Feb. 2. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Bragg is reportedly pursuing a potential indictment of Trump following a New York state investigation into matters involving Trump, including a probe into alleged hush money paid to women claiming earlier sexual encounters with him.

Jeffries said that Trump’s language in that post "is reckless, reprehensible and irresponsible."

FLASHBACK: TRUMP SAYS HE DID NOT KNOW ABOUT $130K PAYMENT FROM MICHAEL COHEN TO STORMY DANIELS

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks after House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker on the 15th ballot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2023.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks after House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker on the 15th ballot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2023. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's dangerous. And if he keeps it up, he's going to get someone killed," Jeffries said.

"We've already seen the consequences of incitement from the former president. He is principally responsible on fighting the violent insurrection. That happened on January 6, but clearly, he has not learned his lesson," he said.

JORDAN INVESTIGATING MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG’S 'UNPRECEDENTED ABUSE' AND 'POLITICALLY MOTIVATED' TRUMP PROBE

 House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 26, 2023, in Washington, DC.

 House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 26, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jeffries also slammed "extreme MAGA Republicans in the House saying it’s "very unfortunate" that some Republicans continue to back Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced this week he is investigating Bragg for what he calls an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics