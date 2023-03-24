Hakeem Jeffries says Trump social media comments are going to 'get someone killed'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters Friday that he believes former President Trump’s rhetoric on social media platform Truth Social is "going to get someone killed."



In a Friday press conference, Jeffries was asked about a Thursday evening Truth Social post by Trump in which he seemed to refer to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg as a "degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!"

"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing?" Trump asked.

Bragg is reportedly pursuing a potential indictment of Trump following a New York state investigation into matters involving Trump, including a probe into alleged hush money paid to women claiming earlier sexual encounters with him.

Jeffries said that Trump’s language in that post "is reckless, reprehensible and irresponsible."

"It's dangerous. And if he keeps it up, he's going to get someone killed," Jeffries said.

"We've already seen the consequences of incitement from the former president. He is principally responsible on fighting the violent insurrection. That happened on January 6, but clearly, he has not learned his lesson," he said.

Jeffries also slammed "extreme MAGA Republicans in the House saying it’s "very unfortunate" that some Republicans continue to back Trump.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced this week he is investigating Bragg for what he calls an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."