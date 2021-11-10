House Democrat caucus chair slammed for tweeting 'lock up' Kyle Rittenhouse after taking anti-prison stance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was widely panned on social media after calling for 18-year-0ld alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse to be jailed while his trial is still pending.

"Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key," Jeffries tweeted as the alleged shooter’s trial was airing live on television causing many on social media to question whether it was appropriate for an elected official to risk tainting the jury pool by speaking out during a trial.

"Sitting member of congress and chair of House Democratic Caucus," The Spectator editor Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

Others pointed out a tweet from Jeffries in 2020 where he called for the end of mass incarceration and the defunding of the "prison industrial complex" but now is calling for Rittenhouse to be jailed forever during a trial.

"This you?" Radio host Dan O’Donnell tweeted.

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand on Wednesday in his ongoing trial in Kenosha County court.

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

He was 17 when he and at least one friend said they traveled to the Wisconsin city from Illinois to protect local businesses and provide medical aid after two nights of businesses being looted and set on fire.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued repeatedly that their client was acting in self-defense, and fired his semi-automatic rifle because he was being chased or faced with a gun.

The prosecution has tried to depict Rittenhouse as the person who instigated the events, including by emphasizing that he is the only person to have shot someone during the night of unrest. During trial Wednesday, Rittenhouse's defense asked the presiding judge for a mistrial with prejudice, which would end the trial and prevent Rittenhouse from facing the same charges again.

