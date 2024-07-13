Gunfire breaks out at Trump rally in Pennnsylvania

President Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania., Saturday after apparent gunshots rang out.

Gunfire appeared to break out shortly after Trump began speaking at the rally at Butler Farm Show grounds on Saturday evening.

The former president had just begun to fire up the crowd when as many as five shots were heard and he went down, surrounded by Secret Service agents.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over..." Trump said before gunfire rang out.

As they led him away, with what appeared to be blood on his head, he raised his arms defiantly.