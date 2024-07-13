Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Gunfire breaks out at Trump rally in Pennnsylvania

Trump was quickly surrounded and escorted off stage by Secret Service personnel

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Marco Rubio would be the ‘best choice’ for Trump’s VP: Carlos Gimenez Video

Marco Rubio would be the ‘best choice’ for Trump’s VP: Carlos Gimenez

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss why Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., can ‘change the direction of the country.’

President Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania., Saturday after apparent gunshots rang out.

Gunfire appeared to break out shortly after Trump began speaking at the rally at Butler Farm Show grounds on Saturday evening.

Trump talking to a crowd.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump giving a talk at a rally in Racine, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The former president had just begun to fire up the crowd when as many as five shots were heard and he went down, surrounded by Secret Service agents.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over..." Trump said before gunfire rang out.

As they led him away, with what appeared to be blood on his head, he raised his arms defiantly.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics