Greg Craig, former Obama White House counsel, found not guilty of false statements over Ukraine work

Greg Craig, a prominent Washington lawyer and former White House counsel under President Barack Obama, was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday of false statements to the Justice Department about his work for the pro-Russian government of Ukraine in 2012.

The verdict, which came after approximately four hours of deliberations in a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse, was a major setback for the DOJ's recently redoubled efforts to closely scrutinize overseas lobbying work.

In April, Craig, 74, became the first prominent Democrat to be indicted in a case arising from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's now-completed probe into Russian election interference. Mueller referred the Craig case to prosecutors in New York last year after uncovering possible wrongdoing while he investigated former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's Ukraine lobbying work.

The grand jury indicted Craig on two counts of making false and misleading statements to investigators -- including Mueller's team and the DOJ National Security Division's FARA Unit -- in connection with his work on behalf of Russia-backed former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. One of those counts was dismissed before trial.

WHY DID MICHAEL FLYNN FIRE ALL HIS LAWYERS?

The work that drew the Justice Department's attention occurred in 2012, when Craig and his law firm at the time — Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom — were engaged by the government of Ukraine to review the prosecution of Yulia Tymoshenko, a former Ukrainian prime minister, and produce a report on whether the trial met Western standards of justice. Tymoshenko was a political opponent of Yanukovych, a longtime Manafort patron and a political figure whom former Trump aide Rick Gates said he and Manafort had helped get elected.

The report was billed as independent, but critics have said it whitewashed a politically motivated prosecution, and Gates acknowledged on the witness stand that the document was conceived as a way to counter international criticism that Tymoshenko had been denied a fair trial. Prosecutors have also said the project was part of an effort by Ukraine to improve its international standing.

Craig did not register his work with a Justice Department unit tasked with enforcing FARA. Prosecutors said he resisted registering because he feared it would prevent him or others at the firm from getting federal jobs in the future, and because he believed doing so would have meant disclosing that a third party had paid more than $4 million for the report.

Though prosecutors did not charge Craig with failing to register, they had said he gave misleading information when the Justice Department's FARA unit contacted the firm about the work and whether it required registration.

In February 2012, prosecutors said, Craig emailed the co-author of the report, writing, "I don't want to register as a foreign agent under FARA. I think we don't have to with this assignment, yes?"

Two months later, Craig emailed, "I don't really care who you ask [about the FARA requirements] but we need an answer from someone who we can rely on with a straight face."

On December 15, 2012, after the report's release, a lobbyist wrote to Craig that media coverage on the report was glowing: "You are back in the headlines internationally. ... People in Kiev are very happy. You are 'THE MAN.'"

"People in Kiev are very happy. You are 'THE MAN.'" — Lobbyist email to Greg Craig

Questioned about his work by federal investigators in 2012 and 2013, Craig was accused of lying by saying he did not reach out to media contacts and reporters and promote the report's conclusions prior to its publication. Those alleged falsehoods came in a letter to the DOJ, and in a nearly hourlong interview with DOJ officials.

But Craig's lawyers have said that his communications with reporters had nothing to do with efforts to promote the report or his clients and the questions investigators asked were not fairly phrased to elicit the precise reasons for the media contacts.

In a videotaped statement uploaded to YouTube in April, Craig asserted that the report was "independent," and denied helping Ukraine spin the information it contained. He also strongly denied the charges against him, saying he was "always honest" about his activities.

During the trial, Craig took the stand in his own defense, and said the report identified significant flaws with the handling of Tymoshenko’s case. That conclusion went against the interests of the Ukrainian government, which clearly wanted the trial to be depicted as fair in order to counter international criticism of the proceedings.

Craig said he discussed the report’s findings with Western journalists, including from The New York Times, only because he was concerned the media would portray it in Ukraine’s favor. He testified that because his position was contrary to that of the Ukrainian government, he did not view himself as a foreign agent and did not think it necessary to register as one with the Justice Department.

Defense attorney William Murphy, in closing arguments that lasted about two hours, maintained that Craig "did not knowingly and willfully act to deceive" the FARA Unit and allegations that his legal services crossed a line into foreign lobbying were untrue.

"Did he really have a motive to lie and impugn his own reputation?" Murphy asked. "He had no motive to lie and he didn't lie."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Craig prosecution came amid an ongoing Justice Department crackdown on unregistered lobbying in the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments and other entities. The Mueller team relied on FARA to pursue top former Trump aides, including Michael Flynn, even though FARA had rarely been enforced in the past.

The FARA law, enacted in 1938 to unmask Nazi propaganda in the United States, requires people to disclose to the Justice Department when they advocate, lobby or perform public relations work in the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government or political entity.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.