Grassley wants answers about FBI raid on whistleblower with information on Clinton Foundation, Uranium One

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has written to FBI Director Christopher Wray and the Justice Department's internal watchdog to request information about a raid on the home of a former FBI contractor who gave the watchdog documents related to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the sale of Canadian mining company Uranium One to a Russian firm's subsidiary.

According to The Daily Caller, 16 FBI agents raided the Maryland home of Dennis Nathan Cain on Nov. 19. Cain's lawyer, Michael Socarras, told the website that the agent who led the raid accused his client of possessing stolen federal property. In response, Cain reportedly claimed that he was a protected whistleblower under federal law and had been recognized as such by the DOJ watchdog, Michael Horowitz.

Socarras also claimed that Horowitz had transmitted his information to the House and Senate intelligence committees.

The documents in question allegedly show that federal officials failed to investigate possible criminal activity related to Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and Rosatom, the Russian nuclear company whose subsidiary purchased Uranium One in 2013.

In his letter to Wray, Grassley asked on what basis the FBI raided Cain's home, whether the bureau was aware of Cain's disclosures to Horowitz's office; whether the bureau considered those disclosures to be protected, and whether agents seized classified information in the raid. Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has also asked Horowitz to update the panel on "the FBI's treatment of Mr. Cain's disclosures."

Grassley has given Wray and Horowitz until Dec. 12 to respond.

Fox News has previously reported that Douglas Campbell, an FBI informant involved in the deal, has testified to lawmakers that Moscow paid millions to American lobbying firm APCO Worldwide to influence Clinton and the Obama administration.

URANIUM ONE INFORMANT SAYS MOSCOW PAID MILLIONS IN BID TO INFLUENCE CLINTON

“The contract called for four payments of $750,000 over 12 months,” Campbell said in his statement this past February. “APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from Uranium One to the US-Russia Civilian Nuclear Cooperation agreement.”

APCO has denied Campbell's claims while Clinton called any claims of wrongdoing related to the Uranium One deal "the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years, and there’s been no credible evidence by anyone.

"In fact," Clinton told C-SPAN in October, "it’s been debunked repeatedly and will continue to be debunked.”