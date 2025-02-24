Grassley, Johnson demand NARA turn over Biden records relating to email aliases, family business dealings

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson are demanding the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) turn over records relating to former President Joe Biden’s use of a personal email address to conduct official government business and relating to his family’s financial dealings.

Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., penned a letter to the acting general counsel of NARA demanding the records, which they have been seeking from the agency since 2021.

"Since 2021, we have conducted oversight of Joe Biden’s use of multiple pseudonyms and personal email addresses for official government business when he served as vice president," they wrote. "Despite our multiple requests for information, the Biden White House failed to respond."

Grassley and Johnson noted that they have sent five letters to NARA requesting documents they say are "vital" to their oversight work.

"Although former President Biden is no longer in office and he pardoned his son Hunter and other family members, we believe it is of importance to review these records so the American people have a full accounting of Joe Biden and his family’s activities while Joe Biden was in government," they wrote.

The senators are demanding all records in NARA’s possession referencing Hunter Biden and his business partners, including Devon Archer and Christopher Heinz; Chinese and Russian business associates; and joint-ventures and groups that they worked with, including Rosemont Seneca, Rosemont Capital, Bohai Harvest, Blue Star Strategies, CEFC China Energy, Hudson West and more.

They also are demanding records to or from the office of the vice president – Biden's role in the Obama administration – referencing those individuals and those companies.

Grassley and Johnson are also demanding all records with Joe Biden’s pseudonyms and email addresses, including "RobinWare456@gmail.com, Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov, JRB Ware2, and 67stingray."

They also want "all records encompassed in the nine boxes of records."

Grassley and Johnson have been investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings since 2019. Specifically, the senators were investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

Grassley and Johnson released a report in September 2020 saying that Obama administration officials "knew" Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma was "problematic" and interfered "in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine."

Hunter Biden joined Burisma in April 2014 and, at the time, reportedly connected the firm with consulting firm Blue Star Strategies to help the natural gas company fight corruption charges in Ukraine. During the time Hunter Biden was on the board of the company, Joe Biden was vice president and ran U.S.-Ukraine relations and policy for the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital exclusively reported in 2023 that Biden, as vice president, used alias email accounts 327 times during a nine-year period – 2010 to 2019 – to correspond with his son and his business associate, Eric Schwerin.

Most of that email traffic took place while Biden was vice president. Fifty-four of the emails were "exclusively" between Joe Biden and Schwerin, who House Republicans described as "the architect of the Biden family’s shell companies."

The information came amid the House Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden to determine whether he had any involvement in his son’s business dealings. Biden repeatedly denied having any involvement despite evidence placing him at meetings and on phone calls with his son and his foreign business partners.

In 2024, House lawmakers released their final report, spanning 292 pages, saying Biden had engaged in "impeachable conduct." They said he "abused his office" and "defrauded the United States to enrich his family."

Republicans said there was "overwhelming evidence" that Biden participated in a "conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family." They alleged the Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by "leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden."

In the summer of 2023, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal gun charges as part of a plea deal that collapsed before a federal judge in Delaware. In a stunning reversal, Hunter Biden was forced to plead not guilty and sat for a trial this year.

Before his trial for federal tax crimes, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty.

Before leaving office, President Biden announced a blanket pardon for his son, applying to any offenses against the U.S. that Hunter Biden "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024.

Biden’s pardon of his son came after months of vowing to the American people that he would not do so.

And hours before leaving office on Jan. 20, the president issued pardons for his brother, Jim Biden, and his brother's wife, Sara Jones Biden; his younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and her husband, John Owens; and his brother, Francis Biden.

The president argued that his family could be subject to "politically motivated investigations" after he left office.